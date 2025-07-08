David Corenswet addresses hate from Henry Cavill’s ‘Superman’ fans

All set to debut as ‘Superman’ on screen, actor David Corenswet opens up on dealing with hate from Henry Cavill fans, loyal to Zack Snyder’s version of the DC superhero.

In a recent interview with a foreign publication, David Corenswet, the latest actor to don Superman’s famous red cape for director James Gunn’s upcoming take, addressed the online campaign by the Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder fans to negatively impact the earnings of their hotly anticipated superhero movie, marking the new era of DC Universe.

Corenswet mentioned that he is well aware of the online hate, a lot of which has to do with his previous comments on Cavill’s version of Superman – a ‘dark and gritty’ one – and his wish to play the superhero, who is ‘brighter and optimistic’.

He clarified his stance by saying, “The one way [superheroes] become boring is if you just keep doing the same thing over and over again, and so, just like Chris Nolan took Batman and did something darker and more grounded with the character, Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill explored a side of Superman that hadn’t been explored on the big screen.”

“So, all I was saying was they’re doing it so well. Whenever they’re finished, I’d love to see the next one go the other way, and let’s see the other side,” Corenswet explained.

It is pertinent to note here that Cavill essayed the beloved DC superhero in all three of Snyder’s films.

Meanwhile, the new ‘Superman’ movie, written and directed by DC co-chief James Gunn and co-starring Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is scheduled for global cinema rollout on Friday, July 11.

