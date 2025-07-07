David Corenswet wants Superman to team up with THIS DC hero

All set to debut as ‘Superman’ on screen, actor David Corenswet named one character with whom he is really hoping to share the screen soon in DC Universe.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with his ‘Superman’ co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, ahead of their film’s hotly anticipated release, David Corenswet named a rare superhero he wants to join forces with in future of the DCU.

While he agreed with his co-star on the popular answer – Batman – Corenswet soon hit the pause button to add, “But it just occurred to me that one of the Robins – one of the iterations of Robin – would be interesting.”

“Because I think Superman has good dad energy,” he continued to reason. “And although it’s been explored – his relationship with his sons in certain iterations – I feel like it would be interesting to have him as sort of an uncle figure to Batman’s younger protégé.”

Going further, Corenswet also mentioned, “And then also, Superman and Wonder Woman interests me in theory.” He quipped that the two could maybe have a love triangle with his love interest, Lois Lane.

Written and directed by DC co-chief James Gunn, ‘Superman’, co-starring Corenswet, Brosnahan and Hoult, is scheduled for global cinema rollout on Friday, July 11.

Also Read: David Corenswet recalls Henry Cavill’s response to his ‘Superman’ casting