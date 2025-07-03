David Corenswet recalls Henry Cavill’s response to his ‘Superman’ casting

Hollywood actor David Corenswet has revealed his conversation with Henry Cavill after taking up the role of ‘Superman’ in the new DC Universe.

Cavill made his debut as Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ and reprised the role in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’

Henry Cavill then appeared in 2017’s ‘Justice League’ along with the re-edited Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ in 2021, and had a brief appearance in ‘Black Adam’ post-credits scene.

After starring in five films, Cavill stepped down from the role in 2022.

A year later, DC Studios chief James Gunn confirmed that Hollywood actor David Corenswet will take over the role.

Ahead of the film’s release on July 9, Corenswet has revealed that he had discussed the role with Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who plays the superhero in ‘Superman & Lois’ series.

“I was lucky enough to exchange letters with Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill, two fellows who have played Superman before me. Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words ‘I’m not going to give you any tips.’ And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be,” David Corenswet said.

The Hollywood actor added, “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘Have fun with it,’ which I think is Superman’s way of doing it, too. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely exchange and I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.”