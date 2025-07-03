web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

‘Superman’ returns to screens with ‘kindness, flying dogs and space battles’

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Donning the famous red cape for the first time in the new ‘Superman’ movie gave actor David Corenswet a big confidence boost.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A relative newcomer, David Corenswet, follows in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve and, more recently, Henry Cavill, taking over the role of Clark Kent and Superman in the reboot movie, which was launched with a red carpet fan event in London on Wednesday.

“When the cape gets on, it really ties the whole thing together. You walk out with it flowing behind you, you feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m all right, I’ll do okay’,” Corenswet, whose acting credits include TV series ‘The Politician’ and ‘Hollywood’, and films ‘Twisters’ and ‘Pearl’, said on the red carpet.

‘Superman’ offers the first look at director James Gunn’s vision for the remake of the DC Universe (DCU) at Warner Bros.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Superman (@superman)

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ filmmaker, who also wrote the ‘Superman’ screenplay, said he wanted to combine elements from the comic books and the mythos of Superman in cinema.

“My ‘Superman’ is about, you know, in a world where there’s so much meanness and so many petty things happening, Superman, who can often be seen as old-fashioned or too earnest, too kind, he is those things. I think that’s the most rebellious thing that you can be in this day and age,” Gunn said.

“It’s a movie about kindness. But it’s all told in this universe with giant monsters and flying dogs and robots and space battles and everything else.”

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actress Rachel Brosnahan takes on the role of Lois Lane, and ‘Nosferatu’, ‘About a Boy’ and ‘X-Men’ franchise actor Nicholas Hoult stars as Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor.

Hoult also drew inspiration from comic books for his portrayal of the iconic villain.

“For instance, reading ‘All-Star Superman’, Lex really prides himself on being the peak alpha human, and so I really wanted to bring that kind of energy,” Hoult said.

Brosnahan said her predecessors in the role had set the bar high. Gunn’s vision for the movie was what set it aside from previous films, she said.

“I think James’s knowledge of and love for these characters and the different adventures that he’s taking them on with the different friends he’s taking them with, kind of inherently brings it into present day,” said Brosnahan.

‘Superman’ begins its global cinematic rollout on July 9.

Also Read: Nicholas Hoult reveals losing ‘Superman’ part to David Corenswet

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.