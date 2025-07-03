‘Superman’ returns to screens with ‘kindness, flying dogs and space battles’

Donning the famous red cape for the first time in the new ‘Superman’ movie gave actor David Corenswet a big confidence boost.

A relative newcomer, David Corenswet, follows in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve and, more recently, Henry Cavill, taking over the role of Clark Kent and Superman in the reboot movie, which was launched with a red carpet fan event in London on Wednesday.

“When the cape gets on, it really ties the whole thing together. You walk out with it flowing behind you, you feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m all right, I’ll do okay’,” Corenswet, whose acting credits include TV series ‘The Politician’ and ‘Hollywood’, and films ‘Twisters’ and ‘Pearl’, said on the red carpet.

‘Superman’ offers the first look at director James Gunn’s vision for the remake of the DC Universe (DCU) at Warner Bros.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ filmmaker, who also wrote the ‘Superman’ screenplay, said he wanted to combine elements from the comic books and the mythos of Superman in cinema.