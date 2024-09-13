Dave Bautista reveals surprising reason behind drastic weight loss

Hollywood actor Dave Bautista, best known for his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” has revealed the surprising reason behind cutting his weight significantly.

In an interview with a US media outlet, the WWE veteran-turned-Hollywood actor said that he decided to trim down his body to avoid being too distracting on camera.

“I started trimming down for a particular reason. Why? One, I started trimming down because I just got fat,” he said. “But to me, because people have seen me so much, so you know, so much bigger over the years, and you know, they think I’m anorexic.”

According to Dave Bautista, with his height at 6’4″ and weight of 240 pounds, he looked like a big human being opposite to a typical actor.

“The more I trimmed down the better I looked on camera and the better I looked next to other actors,” he said.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star then revealed that he was on a tight nutritional diet, consuming far fewer calories than he did when he was bodybuilding.

“I’m sure I’ll drop a couple more pounds. I’m working so hard in my workouts to be this trim, almost killing myself. I not only work out a lot, but I also watch my caloric intake. 2,500 calories a day, perhaps. That means nothing to me because I’m not eating much. I fast, but I’m not starving or anything,” the Hollywood star stated.

Apart from portraying Dax the Destroyer in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, Dave Bautista has also starred in James Bond movie “Spectre,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “My Spy,” “Army of the Dead,” and “Dune,” among others.

The WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista ended his professional wrestling career after defeating Triple H in his final bout at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

He had earlier reiterated that he will not return from retirement for another match.