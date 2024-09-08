Orlando Bloom recalls drastic weight loss to play boxer in ‘The Cut’

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has opened up about his drastic weight loss to portray the role of a boxer in his upcoming “The Cut.”

Directed by Sean Ellis, the movie sees the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star playing a boxer close to a total breakdown as he struggles to drop weight before a fight.

‘The Cut’ then shows Orlando Bloom working with a shady coach, played by John Turturro, to lose weight even if it threatens his life.

“I basically tiered down the food over a three-month period until just before filming, [when] I was at my lightest. I dropped 52 pounds, and I was about 185 when I started,” said Bloom. “So I dropped quite a lot of weight, and I was very mentally challenged as well”

At the movie’s premiere at Toronto Film Festival Studio, he told a US publication that he “literally thought [he] was gonna die” at one point during filming due to the “taxing” role.

“I was very hangry,” Bloom told the outlet.

In the film, Orlando Bloom stars as a “retired fighter obsessed with getting back in the ring.”

Reports said that the nutritionist on set had the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star on a “strict regime” designed “to tear [him] down.”

“And then I put on weight as we filmed,” Bloom said.

Recalling his fiancée Katy Perry’s reaction, the Hollywood star said that the singer “was freaked out” by his drastic transformation.

“She watched it and was like, ‘I need a stiff drink,’” the actor said of his fiancée’s reaction.