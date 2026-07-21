David Beckham hails Spain's 2026 World Cup victory: 'Viva España'

David Beckham took full pride after Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the former English captain made a post featuring the moment when Spain’s team celebrated Argentina’s defeat 1-0 in the Sunday final. He added the caption to the post, “World champions. Viva España”. She further mentioned, “Congratulations to Spain on the perfect tournament”.

Spain were in control throughout the final, stopping Argentina from getting a shot on target. Beckham attended the final at New York New Jersey Stadium with his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their sons Romeo and Cruz. Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel and Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull were also in attendance.

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The Beckhams attended several World Cup matches during the tournament. Their youngest child, Harper, also joined them at some games.

Their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, was again not with the family during the tournament amid reports of a family rift.