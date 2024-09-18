David Beckham says Netflix documentary made him ‘feel uncomfortable’

Former England football captain and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has opened up about his Netflix documentary which covered a series of major events in his life.

During a recent talk at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Conference, Beckham revealed that filming for the documentary made him feel uncomfortable.

The Emmy award-winning documentary titled, “Beckham,” follows the football star’s rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

The former Manchester United midfielder said that director Fisher Stevens and other people working with him made the project possible despite him feeling uncomfortable at first.

“Fisher made me feel uncomfortable from the moment we sat down to talk to the moment I finished. And I really needed that because I needed a director to come at it from a different angle,” he said. “You know, everyone kind of knows my career and my life and things like that. So I needed someone like him to bring something different out in me. I never saw any other clips. I never saw anything until the moment I watched it at the premiere.

According to David Beckham, both he and his wife Victoria were “nervous” about the documentary and opening themselves up to scrutiny.

“Because as much as people think they know everything about us, [they] don’t really. We don’t really let kind of those doors open to our house… I’m not going to lie, I hated probably almost every moment,” he said.

The former England football captain revealed that his studio was working on a new Netflix series on the life of his wife Victoria.

Read more: Shaheen Afridi visits Old Trafford, gets Manchester United jersey: See pics

“I’m really excited about this one with Victoria, because she is an amazing woman. She is a strong, driven, passionate person that has gone from being a Spice Girl, as you all know, and to be respected in this industry is very tough,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Netflix documentary went viral on social media after David Beckham was filmed interrupting Victoria talking about her childhood.

The former Manchester United winger was seen instructing his wife to “be honest” and admit that her father drove a Rolls-Royce when she claimed that her upbringing was in a middle-class household.