David Warner announces retirement from ODI cricket

Australian opener David Warner has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket.

The 37-year-old previously announced his retirement from test cricket ahead of an ongoing series with Pakistan.

On Monday, David Warner said his decision to also retire from ODI cricket was one he was “very, very comfortable with”.

He also said retiring would create opportunities for new players and allow him greater freedom to play franchise cricket overseas – Warner has been a part of the Indian Premier League for 14 seasons, where he has a massive following.

Read more: David Warner makes shocking revelation about IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

But he did not rule out playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy if called upon.”I know there´s a Champions Trophy coming up. If I´m playing decent cricket in two years´ time and I´m around and they need someone, I´m going to be available,” he added.

David Warner will play his 112th and final test in his home city of Sydney on Wednesday.

He has played 161 ODI matches in which he has scored a total of 6,932 runs, making him the sixth-highest run-scorer in Australian One Day International (ODI) history.

