David Warner set to debut in a Telugu movie

Australian cricketer and a huge South Indian movie fan, David Warner is all set for his cinema debut with a Telugu-language film. However, a surprise? It does not star his favourite, Allu Arjun.

With his much-evident love for South Indian cinema, cricketer David Warner, who is often spotted mimicking their dialogues and recreating Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ scenes with his daughters, is now all ready to feature in a Telugu-language film, reported Indian media.

According to the details, Warner will have a cameo appearance in Venky Kudumula’s directorial ‘Robinhood’, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, confirmed film producer Ravi Shankar, of Mythri Movies, at an event in Hyderabad, on Monday. He also revealed that the Australian cricketer will have a very ‘exciting role’ in the upcoming Tollywood movie.

“There’s someone making a cameo in this film. I don’t know if I should reveal it,” he initially teased sheepishly. However, when the film star Nithiin gestured to the producer to go ahead with the revelation, he divulged, “David Warner has played a small role. I am sorry, Venky. I had to reveal it without your permission because they insisted.”

“His character will be very exciting. I feel proud we’re launching him in Indian cinema, that too with Robinhood,” Shankar added.

Notably, the development followed Warner’s leaked pictures from a movie set in Melbourne last year, which were first believed to be from the shoot of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’.

