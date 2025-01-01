Star Australian opener signs up for PSL 10 draft

Former Australian opening batsman David Warner has signed up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 draft, becoming the 23rd foreign player to make himself available for the marquee event.

The announcement was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the league’s official social media handle titled ‘ENDING 2024 ON A HIGH. The Aussie powerhouse David Warner has registered for the PSL Draft.”

David Warner has joined his countrymen Usman Khawaja, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott and Alex Carey and other players from different countries.

In his international career, David Warner played 112 Test and 161 one day internationals scoring 8786 and 6932 runs respectively. In 110 T20Is, the left-hander amassed 3277 with one century and 28 fifties.

David Warner is currently captaining Sydney Sixer in the Big Bash League and was declared player of the match in their last game against Melbourne Renegades. The Sydney Sixers skipper scored 86 off 57 deliveries, hitting two sixes and 10 fours.

The PCB had earlier announced that the player draft for the PSL 10 will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11, 2025.

The registration and trade window for foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was opened by the PCB earlier this month.

As per the pick order announced on Monday, Lahore Qalandars will have the opportunity of the first pick in the platinum category, followed by Karachi Kings.

Quetta Gladiators will have the third pick while Peshawar Zalmi will make the fourth in the player draft for the hotly-anticipated PSL 10.

As per the PCB, Multan Sultans will make the fifth pick in the platinum category while Islamabad United will make the last pick in the category.

Registered Foreign Players

David Warner (Australia), Tim Southee (New Zealand), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Matthew Short (Australia), Gudakesh Motie (West Indies), Alex Hales (England), Luke Wood (England), Sean Abbott (Australia), Alex Carey (Australia), Usman Khawaja(Australia), Corbin Bosh (South Africa), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Tom Curran (England), David Willey(England), Dawid Malan (England), Jason Roy (England), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe).