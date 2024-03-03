Dawood Kakar elected as PTI Balochistan president

ISLAMABAD: Dawood Shah Kakar has been elected as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan President in the intra-party elections held on March 3, ARY News reported.

As per details, intra-party’s Chief Election Commissioner Rauf Hassan announced the results according to which Dawood Shah Kakar secured the slot with a lead of 10 votes.

Rauf Hassan said that Dawood Shah Kakar bagged 445 votes while former provincial president Dr. Munir Baloch could get 435 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was already elected unopposed as the Chairman of PTI after other candidates withdrew from the intra-party elections on February 29.

Omar Ayub was elected unopposed as the General Secretary while Yasmeen Rashid emerged as President PTI Punjab chapter.

The PTI announced in a statement that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub were declared for the party’s top two positions after the withdrawal phase.

Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur and Haleem Adil Sheikh have been elected unopposed as Presidents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively.

On Dec 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan stripped PTI of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

The PTI announced to hold its intra-party polls after the general election 2024 as the party members are busy with their election campaigns.