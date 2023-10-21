Dayum girl: Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi gushes over co-star Syra Yousuf

A-list actors Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan gushed over their ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-star Syra Yousuf, on her latest picture going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Syra Yousuf treated her followers on the social site with some stunning and sultry pictures, probably clicked before she headed out for an event.

In the two-photo gallery, captioned with, “Playing with shadows,” the fashionista looked breathtaking in her peach, silk, six-yard drape by couturier Khadija Shah’s design house Elan, which she paired with a black belt, messy hair and muted makeup.

Thousands of her fans, including her girl gang from ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ showered their love on the post with likes and compliments. Reacting to the post, Yumna Zaidi commented, “Omg ❤️. Its a crime to be this amazing 😻.”

While Mahjabeen Mastaan aka Kubra Khan wrote, “Oooooofff dayum girl!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥 Mashallah Mashallah.”

Other actors like Nausheen Shah, Saheefa Jabbar, Ghana Ali and Aisha Khan were also spotted heaping compliments for Yousuf.

It is pertinent to note here that the three divas shared the screen space in the star-studded play ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-starring Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, and Dananeer Mobeen and helmed by ace director Nadeem Baig.

The serial followed the story of seven girls from different backgrounds and walks of life who abandoned routine female duties to achieve something greater than themselves and the expectations of their families by responding to their country’s call to duty.

