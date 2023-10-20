Laiba Khan’s Dubai pictures are a hit on social media

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan breaks Instagram with her latest set of pictures from her Dubai trip.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, actor Laiba Khan treated her 1.2 million followers with some recent pictures from her cafe outing during her latest trip to Dubai.

The five-photo gallery, captioned with the lyrics of the song ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ by Karachi-based musical trio AUR [Ahad, Usama and Raffey], captured Khan in a grey matching co-ord set with a gold smiley on her top and a black heart-shaped, sling bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

The same song was also placed in the post with the location stamp of ‘Huqqabaaz Garden’ in Dubai, UAE.

Earlier this week, she also posted snaps of her time at the Museum of the Future in the Gulf City.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the pictures with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

Sonya Hussyn drops jaws with her latest photo dump