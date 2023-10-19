Sonya Hussyn drops jaws with her latest photo dump

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn dropped jaws with her chic look in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning, Sonya Hussyn treated her 3 million followers on the social platform with some stunning pictures, from a recent outing in Lahore.

Hussyn captioned her 10-photo and video dump with a poem ‘A curvy girl in RED’, in reference to her body-hugging scarlet dress, which she styled at minimalist with nude heels, the smallest pair of studs and a golden mini bag to compliment the matching belt on the dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

“Her Curves and grace, a canvas of delight, She weaves her story, in color bright. A love story, expressed through every part, This girl herself, a work of exquisite art,” an excerpt from the poem read.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section, along with a certain amount of backlash for her fit.

On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was last seen in the main role of Noor in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.

Nazish Jahangir slays the basics in new post: See pics