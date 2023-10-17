31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Nazish Jahangir slays the basics in new post: See pics

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir slayed those basics hard for a recent night out, proved her viral pictures on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Nazish Jahangir blew her 1 million followers away with some stunning pictures, from her in-car photoshoot probably before heading for a night out.

“Be the one to make them stare,” she wrote in the caption of the three-photo gallery with a black heart emoji and hashtags. The stunning clicks captured the fashionista raising the glam and style bar with some of the basics from her wardrobe, including a solid black top and a blue pair of jeans, styled with a blingy mini handbag and statement silver watch.

The now-viral post was loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nazish Jahangir has superhit projects like ‘Bharosa’ and ‘Berukhi’ to her credit within a short career span.

Moreover, with her vibrant personality and on-fleek style, she is also one of the top favourites of designers and social users alike and boasts a massive fan following across her social media handles.

Yumna Zaidi in Paris looks straight out of a French novel: See pics

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.