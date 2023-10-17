Nazish Jahangir slays the basics in new post: See pics

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir slayed those basics hard for a recent night out, proved her viral pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Nazish Jahangir blew her 1 million followers away with some stunning pictures, from her in-car photoshoot probably before heading for a night out.

“Be the one to make them stare,” she wrote in the caption of the three-photo gallery with a black heart emoji and hashtags. The stunning clicks captured the fashionista raising the glam and style bar with some of the basics from her wardrobe, including a solid black top and a blue pair of jeans, styled with a blingy mini handbag and statement silver watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

The now-viral post was loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nazish Jahangir has superhit projects like ‘Bharosa’ and ‘Berukhi’ to her credit within a short career span.

Moreover, with her vibrant personality and on-fleek style, she is also one of the top favourites of designers and social users alike and boasts a massive fan following across her social media handles.

