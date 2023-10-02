Yumna Zaidi in Paris looks straight out of a French novel: See pics

A-list actor Yumna Zaidi looked like a French dream in her viral pictures from her latest Paris vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Yumna Zaidi blew her 8.1 million followers away with dreamy pictures from a luxurious Europe getaway.

In the stunning photos, the celebrity aced the classic French girl look to pose in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower of Paris, as she slipped into what looks like a cream-coloured jumpsuit paired with a matching overcoat.

View this post on Instagram

She styled the look with matching strappy heels, an ivory sling bag and a classic red pout with low knot and dainty hoops. The look became all the more special and the French girl’s quintessential with bunch of roses.

The now-viral post was loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Apart from being one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her consistently stellar performances, Yumna Zaidi also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with more than 8 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram alone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaidi received acclaim for her effortless portrayal of Pakhtun lady cadet Shaista Khanzada in the female-centric blockbuster series ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

