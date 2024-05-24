web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

DC Islamabad served notice for not allowing PTI power show

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
By Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
|

TOP NEWS

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad on a contempt petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

As per details, the court took up the matter of not allowing PTI to hold a rally in Islamabad.

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court has asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a reply by Tuesday (February 28).

It is important to note here that due to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority(PEMRA) ban, the hearing of the case was not properly reported.

Earlier, the Islamabad district administration rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application to hold a public rally against alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections, citing security reasons.

READ: PTI announces public gathering in Islamabad on March 23

The district administration has made it clear that given the law and order situation, protests cannot be allowed at any place, including D-Chowk.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered DC Islamabad to decide on the application, but Islamabad Deputy Commissioner rejected the request due to the ‘law and order situation’.

PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal had announced that his party would again approach the IHC, stating, “If you can’t provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.