DC Islamabad served notice for not allowing PTI power show

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad on a contempt petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

As per details, the court took up the matter of not allowing PTI to hold a rally in Islamabad.

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court has asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a reply by Tuesday (February 28).

It is important to note here that due to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority(PEMRA) ban, the hearing of the case was not properly reported.

Earlier, the Islamabad district administration rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application to hold a public rally against alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections, citing security reasons.

READ: PTI announces public gathering in Islamabad on March 23

The district administration has made it clear that given the law and order situation, protests cannot be allowed at any place, including D-Chowk.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered DC Islamabad to decide on the application, but Islamabad Deputy Commissioner rejected the request due to the ‘law and order situation’.

PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal had announced that his party would again approach the IHC, stating, “If you can’t provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government”.