DC Rawalpindi issues detention orders of PTI leaders

RAWALPINDI: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rawalpindi has issued detention orders for four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the 15-day detention orders were issued for PTI leaders including Shahryar Riaz, Ajmal Sabir, Ameer Afzal, and Taimur Masood Akbar.

The notification stated, that the PTI members will be arrested and detained at Adiala Jail. The police department had recommended the detention of the PTI leaders, citing security concerns.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered cases against Shoaib Shaheen and 80 others over a violent protest outside the National Press Club.

The cases were registered against the PTI leaders Amir Mughal, Ali Bukhari and others under the terrorism act and charges of attempted murder, robbery, and vandalism.

According to the police, the protesters clashed with the police, snatched weapons, and damaged public property. The police have arrested 10 protesters so far.

The protesters, led by Shoaib Shaheen, Amer Moghal, and Ali Bukhari, had gathered outside the National Press Club to protest against the government.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were booked for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches and inciting people against the state.

28 members including Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNAs Shehryar Afridi, and Shandana Gulzar were booked on the charges of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos.