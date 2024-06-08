PTI leaders booked for ‘inciting’ citizens against state

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been booked for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches and inciting people against the state, ARY News reported.

According to details, 28 leaders of the PTI including Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNAs Shehryar Afridi, and Shandana Gulzar were booked on the charges of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos.

The case was registered at the Bostan police station on the complaint of Levies officer Abdul Ghani. PTI Balochistan chapter leaders Sherief Tokhi, Abdul Bari Kakar, Jahangir Rind, Mir Ashfaq, Nawabzada Sharif, Moazzam Buut, Mahwish Janjua, Abdul Bari, Khurshid Ahmed, Rahim Kakar, Ateeq Kakar, and others have also been named in the FIR.

The concerned authorities had ordered the removal of anti-state wall chalking within the limits of the police station.

According to the FIR, PTI wrote anti-state slogans after the party held a meeting at the residence of Ateeq Khan

The FIR’s text read that all leaders made inciting speeches against the state and institutions, which falls under the category of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos.

The police said that an investigation has been initiated against the accused.

Earlier on Friday, PTI founder Imran Khan has joined the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) investigation into controversial tweet regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rehman posted on the former premier’s official X account

Last week, the FIAs anti-cybercrime team had launched an investigation into a post on X, which was attributed to incarcerated Imran Khan.

Sources told ARY News that a FIA team visited Adiala Jail to interrogate PTI founder, with party’s lawyers, Chaudhry Zahoor Abbas and Intezar Panjutha, present during the investigation.

The FIA team questioned the PTI founder about the controversial post, showing him the post on his account, jail sources revealed. The incarcerated premier responded to questions in the presence of his lawyers, sources added.

PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Raoof Hasan also appeared before the FIA after a summon served to them with regard to a controversial tweet.