MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Chaudhry Latif Akbar has suspended three high-ranking officials from the Chief Inspector General’s Department over negligence and misconduct, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the AJK President’s office, Senior Inspector General of Police Sartaj Aziz was removed from his position and faces further departmental proceedings under the AJK Civil Servants Act, 1977.

Syed Usman Azam and Syed Israr Shah have been appointed as acting Senior Inspector General and acting Deputy Chief Inspector General, respectively.

In addition, the President suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police Station in Mirpur for dereliction of duty, directing him to report to Police Lines until further orders.

SP Kotli Adeel Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Kotli Imran Shaheen were also suspended on charges of gross negligence and official misconduct.

Read More: AJK elections 2026: PML-N takes lead as per unofficial results

Following the directives, Muhammad Usman Sarim has taken over as the new Deputy Commissioner of Kotli, while Yasir Riaz replaces him in the administrative division.