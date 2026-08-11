DC starring Lokesh Kanagaraj & Wamiqa Gabbi hits Rs 50 crore worldwide

In just four days after its premiere, director Arun Matheswaran’s DC has grossed over 50 crore at the worldwide box office, producer Sun Pictures announced on Tuesday.

“#DC is exploding at the Box Office! Watch it now in theatres near you!” wrote the production banner in its announcement post.

After making cameo appearances in previous films, Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his feature lead debut in the movie. It centers on Devadas (Kanagaraj), an outcast who, shortly after exacting revenge on those who harmed an innocent family, embarks on a quest for justice and redemption.

Featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Krish Dayal, Avinash Raghudevan, and Thalaivasal Vijay, the film is a graphic and violent adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Devdas.

DC has earned widespread acclaim for Anirudh Ravichander’s score. Critics note that the music director’s compositions integrate seamlessly into the narrative, with “Raaga of Revenge” standing out as the soundtrack’s marquee track. Audiences have also praised Mukesh G’s cinematography.

Read More: DC movie review: Wamiqa Gabbi starrer ‘Devadas’ thrives on madness, music, and uncompromising action

In a review of the film, critic Avinash Ramachandran noted: “Anirudh’s soundtrack is the lifeline of DC. It is through his music that we acclimatize ourselves to the raw and gritty nature of Devadas (a competent Lokesh Kanagaraj) and the dreamy yet dreary life of Parvathi (a lovely Sanjana).”

“DC also boasts terrific visuals,” the review added, highlighting “the interval block where lighting a matchstick illuminates Devadas and Chandra against a car’s mirror” and “the climactic sequence where we see a novel approach to the spreading of smoke and debris after a bomb blast.”