DCs ask ECP to delay second phase of LG elections

KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Jamshoro and Dadu districts have requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone second phase of local government (LG) elections, citing devastation caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jamshoro and Dadu districts have written to the electoral body asking them either to postpone the second phase of local government (LG) elections or review the situation due to devastation caused by floods.

The deputy commissioners, in their separate letters, noted that the cities’ infrastructures have been severely affected due to floods, maintaining that it was impossible to hold LG polls immediately.

DC Dadu pointed out that the district was the most affected by the flood, adding that almost 66 union councils were currently submerged in flood water.

Earlier, the ECP decided to postpone local government elections in Karachi after receiving inputs from the Sindh government.

The decision was taken by the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja citing reports received from the election commissioner Sindh and district administration.

Prior to the decision, the CEC asked the ECP secretary to seek reports on weather and flood situation in Sindh to decide on holding local government elections in Karachi on August 28.

