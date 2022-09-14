ECP announces dates for LG, by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the dates for the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls and by-elections in the National Assembly (NA) constituencies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today.

The commission sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding Hyderabad districts, said the spokesperson, adding that the LG poll date for Hyderabad will also be unveiled soon.

Sanaullah meets CEC

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has met CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja at the ECP headquarters to discuss matters related to by-elections in 12 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies. Sanaullah was accompanied by the secretary interior during his visit to ECP HQs.

Rana Sanaullah and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja held discussions regarding the by-elections in the NA and PA constituencies, security arrangements and the flood situation.

Earlier on September 8, the commission had postponed the scheduled by-elections in 13 constituencies. The decision was taken by the CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja while chairing a high-level session.

It was decided that the by-polls scheduled for September 11, September 25 and October 2 will be postponed and the new dates will be announced soon. The election commission said that the by-poll was deferred due to the devastating rains and floods.

The decision was however opposed by parties across the political divide, blaming each other for running away from the contest.

The commission had also deferred the local government (LG) polls scheduled for August 28 on the report of the Sindh government prior to the postponement of the by-elections across the country.

