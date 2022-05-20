De-seated ‘turncoats’ are good for nothing after ECP decision: Asad Umar

PTI leader Asad Umer has said that the de-seated defecting PTI turncoats (lotay) are good for nothing after the ECP’s decision, ARY News reported.

Talking to media representatives in Islamabad, the former planning and development minister said that ECP’s decision has rolled back one segment of the Foreign conspiracy. The Punjab Assembly government ceased to exist after the ECP’s decision.

The PTI leader said that status-quo parties have turned politics into business by buying the loyalties of lawmakers and turning them into turncoats. Imran Khan has been fighting Jihad against these corrupt parties, he added.

Asad Umar added that the PML-N’s demand to call upon a National Security Committee’s (NSC) meeting to decide on fuel price rise is a joke. He demanded the PML-N leave the government and announce the date for fresh elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

