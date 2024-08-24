Dead bodies found in Khairpur identified as famous Tiktokers

Khairpur: The two dead bodies found near the Kausar Hospital have been identified as famous TikTokers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials confirmed that the dead bodies found in the car belong to the two TikTokers Sima Khaskheli and Zafar Abbas Hajano.

The post-mortem will be conducted at the Civil Hospital in Khairpur to determine the cause of death.

Yesterday, the National Highway and Motorway Police found five people lifeless near Bhera interchange on the Motorway.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling the NHMP received a call that a Honda car was parked alongside the road.

Upon approaching the car to offer assistance, the NHMP found five individuals in a semi-conscious state and immediately shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhera for medical treatment.

During the treatment, four people died and one was in an unconscious condition, the spokesman informed.

According to doctors, the death cause could be food poisoning, he said and added that the deceased have been identified as Romila, 60, Mahwish, 30, Samar, 28, and Aun, 4. The travelers were residents of Lahore and were going to Islamabad from Lahore.