Four dead bodies found in parked car near Bhera 

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway and Motorway Police on Friday found five people lifeless near Bhera interchange on the Motorway, ARY News reported.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib, while patrolling the NHMP received a call that a Honda car was parked alongside the road.

Upon approaching the car to offer assistance, the NHMP found five individuals in a semi-conscious state and immediately shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhera for medical treatment.

During the treatment, four people died and one was in an unconscious condition, the spokesman informed.

According to doctors, the death cause could be food poisoning, he said and added that the deceased have been identified as Romila, 60, Mahwish, 30, Samar, 28, and Aun, 4. The travelers were residents of Lahore and were going to Islamabad from Lahore.

In a separate incident, police recovered five bullet-riddled bodies in Chagai, Balochistan.

Five unidentified bodies were recovered from Dalbadin’s Sorgal area. The bodies were moved to the hospital by police and rescue team for legal formalities. Later the dead bodies were identified as Afghan security personnel.

Last year, bullet-riddled bodies of three men were discovered by the police in the Bolan district of Balochistan.

According to police, three bodies were found in Qaboi, a tourist place in Machh, Balochistan. The identification of the bodies could not be ascertained as per initial reports. SHO Machh police said the deceased were residents of Mangchar.