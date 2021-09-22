Huge whale carcass washes ashore in India’s Maharashtra

VASAI: A giant carcass of a 40-foot-long whale weighing over 30 tonnes washed ashore on the Mardes Beach of Vasai in India’s Maharashtra.

Locals spotted the carcass, which was decomposing rapidly and letting off a strong suffocating stench in the entire area.

ALSO READ: DO TOURIST BOATS STRESS OUT WHALES?

Officials of the forest department, who reached there, could not ascertain the marine creature’s species as it was already highly decomposed.

They concluded that the creature may have died in August and was tossed to the beach during high tide.

WATCH: 30 KILLER WHALES ATTACK BRITISH YACHT CREW

“It’s very difficult to remove and dispose off the huge and bulky carcass…We will try to bury it on the beach itself to prevent stray dogs from devouring it and rid the area of the reeking stench,” said one official.