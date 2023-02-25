Deadlock persist over UCs issue between PPP, MQM-P

KARACHI: The deadlock between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) persisted as the Sindh government did not notify the increased number of union councils (UCs) despite making promises, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The reconciliation process between the ruling PPP and MQM-P hit a snag as the Sindh government did not issue the notification for increasing the number of UCs.

Sources said that MQM-P informed Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori about its reservation over the number of UCs in Karachi and Hyderabad. The MQM-P started mulling over the future strategy.

Sources added that Governor Tessori also discussed the MQM-P reservations in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Sindh governor is likely to contact PPP central leadership to address the MQM-P reservations.

It is pertinent to mention here that on PPP’s formal request, MQM-P called off the Karachi sit-in on February 11.

PPP leaders have asked the MQM-P to postpone its Karachi sit-in. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori facilitated the contact between PPP and MQM-P.

It was learnt that PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah contacted the MQM-P leaders and both political parties held a meeting at Sindh Governor’s House today.

They held discussions on increasing 53 union councils (UCs) in Karachi and MQM-P’s reservations on including rural areas of Hyderabad in the urban areas.

