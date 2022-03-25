Deadlock persists as Nawaz Sharif refuses PML-Q Punjab CM slot

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has reached a deadlock in their efforts to bring a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reportedly refused to give office of Punjab chief minister to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the proposal of offering Punjab chief minister slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) if no-trust motion succeeds against the government.

They said that PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari was in favor of giving CM Punjab slot to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and made it clear that PTI allies will leave coalition govt on assurance of “good deals”.

Asif Ali Zardari also cleared joint opposition that PPP will backtrack from no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan if PML-Q denied Punjab CM office, sources informed ARY News.

“With deadlock in opposition over CM Punjab slot, the allied parties of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are delaying their final decisions on no-confidence motion against PM,” they said.

It was learnt that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) will support the side on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that will offer them Punjab CM’s slot.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser today adjourned until March 28 the crucial session of the lower house of Parliament that was summoned on the opposition’s requisition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust motion.

The session was put off until 4pm on Monday after Fateha was offered for late MNA Khayal Zaman.

“It is a parliamentary tradition to adjourn the session when a member of the house passes away,” the speaker said, recalling, “the NA session was adjourned 24 times in the past as per this tradition.”

