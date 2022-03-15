No-confidence motion: PML-Q to support side offering Punjab CM’s slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to support the side on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that will offer them Punjab CM’s slot, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources closer to PML-Q said that the political party will accept the proposal of Punjab CM’s slot by any side whether it is being offered by the government or the opposition.

They said that PML-Q has a political and ideological rivalry with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), however, talks are underway to settle the issues.

PML-Q sources further revealed that the leadership will prefer to settle matters with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but the term of assemblies should be completed.

The PML-Q has prioritised to completion of the assemblies’ tenure alongside the position of the Punjab chief ministership and any side will require to accept the party’s stance.

“PML-Q is willing to see the immediate fulfilment of the commitments and steps for the completion of the assemblies’ term,” sources added.

It may be noted here that the demand of PML-Q came forth after the reports of the PML-N leader and the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz’s nomination for the next Punjab CM.

The spokesperson to Hamza Shehbaz, Imran Goraya has told a journalist that Hamza will be the next Punjab chief minister and he had held a meeting with Jahangir Tareen group for removing Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

