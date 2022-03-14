PML-N, Jahangir Tareen group agree on removing Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Jahangir Tareen group have agreed on removing Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the next political move, ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting of the PML-N leader and the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz with the Jahangir Tareen group has concluded, however, he skipped media talk.

According to the joint declaration of the meeting, the PML-N delegation members included Owais Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Zeeshan Rafique.

Hamza Shehbaz prayed for the early recovery of Jahangir Tareen. The like-minded group expressed disappointment over the governance affairs of the Punjab province.

They held consultations over the current political situation and reached an agreement to remove Usman Buzdar from the office.

The political leaders have also expressed concerns over the rising inflation, unemployment and corruption. The PML-N leaders and the lawmakers of the Tareen group also agreed on the continuation of consultations.

In a media statement, the Tareen group’s Saeed Akbar said that Hamza Shehbaz came to meet them over the orders of Shehbaz Sharif. He said that political meetings are being held everywhere and there is nothing wrong with it.

He said that they will finalise a strategy after completing consultations. He clarified that the government has not contacted the Jahangir Tareen group and the distance will further be increased after witnessing a complete silence from the government side.

Saeed Akbar said that the no-confidence motion in the Centre will definitely impact the political situation in Punjab. After the success of the no-confidence motion, the new chief minister will be nominated from Jahangir Tareen group or Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), he added.

