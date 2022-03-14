Hamza Shehbaz holds meeting with Jahangir Tareen group

LAHORE: The Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has reached Jahangir Tareen’s residence to hold a meeting with the like-minded group ahead of no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Monday.

The members of the Jahangir Tareen group, Awn Chaudhry and others have welcomed Hamza Shehbaz upon his arrival to hold a meeting ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Hamza Shehbaz and the members of the Jahangir Tareen group exchanged views on the current political situation.

Sources closer to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) told ARY News that the Tareen group had requested the meeting with Hamza Shehbaz to hold discussions on the political scenario.

Sources added that the political party will proceed with the talks after listening to the stance of the Tareen group.

Tareen group’s consultative session

Amid back-to-back political developments, the members of the Jahangir Tareen group held an important consultative session at Tareen’s residence today.

The consultative session was attended by Ishaq Khakwani, Awn Chaudry, MPA Salman Naeem, Saeed Akbar Noorani, MPA Abdul Haye Dasti, Ajmal Cheema, Malik Nauman Langrial, Faisal Jabboana, MPA Lala Tahir Randhawa and others.

Awn Chaudry briefed the group members regarding the contacts with the government ally, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) over the no-confidence motion and other political matters.

Chaudry said that the lawmakers of the Jahangir Tareen group are united and Tareen will personally lead the political matters after returning home in a few days.

