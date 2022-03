Jahangir Tareen’s sister Seemi Ezdi voices support for PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Jahangir Tareen’s sister Senator Seemi Ezdi on Sunday voiced her support for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported.

Senator Seemi Ezdi took to Twitter to show her support for PM Imran Khan. Jahangir Tareen’s sister shared a picture of PM Khan from his Twitter account by using the hashtag #میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں ‘I’m supporting you.’

اپوزیشن اپنی جتنی مرضی کوشش کیوں نہ کر لیں ناکامی انکا مقدر بنے گی انشاءاللہ وزیراعظم عمران خان سرخرو ہونگے۔#میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں pic.twitter.com/rqF8fbPYP9 — Senator Seemi Ezdi (@SeemiEzdi) March 13, 2022

Seemi Ezdi wrote in a short message that no matter how hard the opposition tries, failure will be doomed. Inshallah, Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge as victorious.

The senator had given a clear message in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan and shared her picture with him on March 8 also.

Read more: Aleem Khan likely to attend key session of Jahangir Tareen group On the other hand, Jahangir Tareen group will hold an important session to finalise the strategy for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (today), citing sources, ARY News reported. Sources told ARY News that Aleem Khan is likely to attend the key session of a like-minded group, whereas, Jahangir Tareen will attend the session from London via video link.

