No-confidence motion: Govt allies put heads together again

ISLAMABAD: The ally parties of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), have put heads together again to decide on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A delegation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has met the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) to decide on whether to take the side of the PTI government or the opposition.

They held a detailed discussion over the current political situation, the coalition with the PTI government and other matters of mutual interests.

The BAP delegation took the PML-Q in confidence over the contacts with the premier and other political parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) besides holding consultations over the next strategy.

The meeting between the two ally parties was held at the residence of PML-Q top leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Islamabad which was attended by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Hussain Elahi.

The BAP delegation was comprising Khalid Magsi, Zubaida Jalal, Robina Irfan and Ehsanullah Reki.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders had held a meeting in Islamabad in which they discussed the current political situation ahead of the no-confidence motion.

The BAP leaders had suggested PM Imran Khan avoid such steps which led to the violence. Sources told ARY News that BAP leader Khalid Magsi said that the no-confidence motion is a democratic step that should be dealt with democratic way.

Khalid Magsi said that the consultation process is underway and the political party will soon reach a decision.

PM Imran Khan had also met the lawmakers of the ally party, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the Parliament Lodges ahead of the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

During the meeting with PM Imran Khan, the GDA leaders have expressed full confidence in the PTI government’s policies.

The meeting was attended by Fehmida Mirza, Ghous Bux Mahar, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Dr Shahbaz Gill.

