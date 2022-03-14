PM Imran Khan, BAP leaders discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders have held a meeting in Islamabad today in which they discussed the current political situation ahead of the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Monday.

The BAP leaders suggested PM Imran Khan avoid such steps which led to the violence. Sources told ARY News that BAP leader Khalid Magsi said that the no-confidence motion is a democratic step that should be dealt with democratic way.

Khalid Magsi said that the consultation process is underway and the political party will soon reach a decision.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan has arrived in the Parliament Lodges and met the lawmakers of the ally party, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) ahead of the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

During the meeting with PM Imran Khan, the GDA leaders have expressed full confidence in the PTI government’s policies.

The meeting was attended by Fehmida Mirza, Ghous Bux Mahar, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Dr Shahbaz Gill.

‘Opposition’s number game has changed’

PM Imran Khan has said that the number game of the opposition parties has turned on its head, ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

This was stated by PM Khan during an all-important meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee in Islamabad to discuss the future court of action in the wake of the no-confidence motion, sources privy to the development said.

“Allies stand firmly united the government and announcement in this context will be made soon,” PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying by the sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the PTI leaders to visit their constituencies, mobilize the masses and reach Islamabad D-Chowk to show strength during a public gathering on March 27.

Sources said that the prime minister said that PTI leaders who were confused due to the prevailing political situation have seen the popularity of the party in recent public gatherings.

