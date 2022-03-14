PM Imran Khan arrives in Parliament Lodges, meets GDA lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in the Parliament Lodges and met the lawmakers of the ally party, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) ahead of the opposition’s no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting with PM Imran Khan, the GDA leaders have expressed full confidence in the PTI government’s policies.

The meeting was attended by Fehmida Mirza, Ghous Bux Mahar, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Dr Shahbaz Gill.

GDA leaders meet Chaudhry brothers

The GDA leader Ghous Bux Mahar has held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence.

They exchanged views on the current political situation and the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was learnt that Mahar will take PML-Q leadership into confidence over their recent meeting with PM Imran Khan.

‘Opposition’s number game has changed’

PM Imran Khan has said that the number game of the opposition parties has turned on its head, ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

This was stated by PM Khan during an all-important meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee in Islamabad to discuss the future court of action in the wake of the no-confidence motion, sources privy to the development said.

“Allies stand firmly united the government and announcement in this context will be made soon,” PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying by the sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the PTI leaders to visit their constituencies, mobilize the masses and reach Islamabad D-Chowk to show strength during a public gathering on March 27.

Sources said that the prime minister said that PTI leaders who were confused due to the prevailing political situation have seen the popularity of the party in recent public gatherings.

