PTI core committee: Opposition’s number game has changed, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) and chairman PTI, Imran Khan on Monday said that the number game of the opposition parties has turned on its head, ahead of a no-confidence motion against him, ARY News reported, citing sources.

This was stated by PM Imran Khan during an all-important meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee in Islamabad to discuss the future court of action in the wake of the no-confidence motion, sources privy to the development said.

“Allies stand firmly united the government and announcement in this context will be made soon,” PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying by the sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the PTI leaders to visit their constituencies, mobilize the masses and reach Islamabad D-Chowk to show strength during a public gathering on March 27.

Sources said that the prime minister said that PTI leaders who were confused due to the prevailing political situation have seen the popularity of the party in recent public gatherings.

In another development, the federal government has decided to summon a National Assembly session for voting on a no-trust motion after Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot in Islamabad on March 23,

According to details, the meeting of OIC foreign ministers is scheduled for March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. The voting on the no-trust move is likely scheduled for March 29.

The decision has emerged after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today at PM House.

