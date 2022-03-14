MQM-P to keep ‘interests’ in view on no-confidence motion

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday has said they will decide about staying or leaving the government by keeping their ‘interests’ in view, ARY News reported.

This was stated by a press statement issued by the MQM-P spokesperson following the meeting of party delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

Terming the recent meeting as a series of political engagements in the current political scenario, the MQM-P spokesperson said that the delegation presented the problems being faced by the people living in Karachi and other urban areas of the province.

PPP leadership agreed to continue contacts with MQM-P for the solution of the problems, the press statement said. It was further agreed to remove the legal barriers with effective legislation after mutual consensus.

The MQM-P said that it will decide about the future by keeping its ‘interests’ in view.

As per the inside story of the meeting that emerged earlier, the sources claimed that the former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has accepted the demands of MQM-P and said PPP respects MQM-P’s mandate.

The former president after extending cooperation of the Sindh government for the solution of the problems being faced by the people living in urban parts of the province asked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to support opposition on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, said sources.

