PML-Q to guarantee settlements between PPP, MQM-P: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) paved way for the meeting between Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

In a meeting with the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q, the MQM-P had raised reservations, but the meeting was fixed by the Chaudhry brothers after talks with the former president Asif Ali Zardari, sources said.

They further said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid to guarantee settlements between Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movment-Pakistan, if they reach consensus.

It may be noted that the PPP co-chairman has also offered a guarantee of PML-N to PML-Q, sources said.

Following the meeting with the PPP leadership, MQM-P on Monday had said they would decide about staying or leaving the government by keeping their ‘interests’ in view.

MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met with the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

Terming the recent meeting as a series of political engagements in the current political scenario, the MQM-P spokesperson had said that the delegation presented the problems being faced by the people living in Karachi and other urban areas of the province.

PPP leadership agreed to continue contacts with MQM-P for the solution of the problems, the press statement said. It was further agreed to remove the legal barriers with effective legislation after mutual consensus.

