Fazlur Rehman summons key session of opposition parties

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an important meeting of the opposition parties tomorrow in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PDM huddle will meet tomorrow at 9 pm at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the federal cabinet to discuss the strategy for the scheduled long march of the opposition on March 23.

Sources said the matters related to the no-confidence motion will also come under discussion.

On late Monday night, JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced joint opposition’s long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

Addressing the media after the meeting of the joint opposition in Islamabad, the PDM chief had announced a long march to Islamabad and asked the workers of the joint opposition to reach Islamabad on March 23 for a ‘massive’ power show at Constitutional Avenue in front of the Parliament House.

“People from all corners of the country would turn to Islamabad on March 23,” he had said.

He had said that they would invite opposition parties including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership to participate. He hoped that all of them would be with us on March 23.

