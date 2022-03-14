Fazlur Rehman announces long march on March 23

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday has announced joint opposition’s long march towards Islamabad on March 23, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media after the meeting of the joint opposition in Islamabad, the PDM chief announced a long march to Islamabad and asked the workers of the joint opposition to reach Islamabad on March 23 for a ‘massive’ power show at Constitutional Avenue in front of the Parliament House.

“People from all corners of the country will turn to Islamabad on March 23,” he said.

He said that they would invite opposition parties including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership to participate. He hoped that all of them would be with us on March 23.

Read more: PDM SHELVES PLAN TO HOLD LONG MARCH IN ISLAMABAD

Commenting on the no-trust move, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition is the guardian of national aspirations. The JUI-F chief said NA Speaker Asad Qaiser is bound to summon an NA session within 14 days of the requisition. “The speaker is committing treason by delaying the session.”

He said that the long march would start from all over the country at the same time and the strategy related to the long march would be different from the previous marches.

Replying to a question, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we are going to do ‘a lot’.

The PDM chief also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide about PTI foreign funding case without any more delay.

