PDM shelves plan to hold long march in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has shelved the plan to hold the long march in Islamabad on March 23 and decided to stick to make progress on no-trust move, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that PDM decided not to hold Islamabad’s long march and remain focused on the no-trust move. They added that the recommendation was made due to the upcoming session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference.

It was learnt that the PDM steering committee cancelled preparations for its long march.

Earlier, PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference today, said that he held consultations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari regarding the no-trust move, whereas, a meeting with the legal experts had been concluded yesterday.

“The draft of no-trust move against Imran Khan is prepared and the majority is with us. [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President] Shehbaz Sharif is not feeling well for a few days. We will meet Shehbaz Sharif at his residence to complete our consultations.”

Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition will be readied to present the no-confidence motion within a few days as the anti-government movement entered its conclusive phase.

He added that the real task is bringing people to the parliament and keeping secrecy. To a question regarding the next premier, the PDM head replied that they only wanted to end ‘autumn’ without expecting the time of ‘spring’.

