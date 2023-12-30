Deadlock persists between MQM-P, PML-N over seat adjustment

KARACHI: Following the meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) provincial committees, deadlock persisted between both sides over seat adjustment in Karachi, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-N demanded MQM-P to withdraw Mustafa Kamal from NA 242 Baldia against the party president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif whereas they will support MQM-P on provincial seat.

However, the MQM-P delegation refused and asked PML-N to support Mustafa Kamal as he is a strong candidate from NA 242, source said.

Meanwhile, MQM-P assured PML-N of their complete support on two National Assembly (NA 229 and 230) but the latter wants support on 7 NA and 20 provincial seats.

Furthermore, the senior leadership of both parties will take the final decision over the seat adjustment for the general election 2024, sources added.

MQM’s refusal to adjust traditional seats

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) refused to adjust its traditional seats with with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P leaders have excused themselves from adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, MQM-P showed agreement on seat adjustment in some constituencies of Lyari, Keamari and Malir.

Both sides agreed on holding discussions for adjustment on a rural seat in Malir. Mustafa Kamal would be MQM-P’s candidate for the Baldia Town seat, whereas, the political party insisted on naming its candidates on both National Assembly (NA) seats in Hyderabad.