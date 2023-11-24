MQM-P rejects adjusting traditional seats with PML-N

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has rejected for adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on traditional seats, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P leaders have excused themselves from adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, MQM-P showed agreement on seat adjustment in some constituencies of Lyari, Keamari and Malir.

Both sides agreed on holding discussions for adjustment on a rural seat in Malir. Mustafa Kamal would be MQM-P’s candidate for the Baldia Town seat, whereas, the political party insisted on naming its candidates on both National Assembly (NA) seats in Hyderabad.

Moreover, no consensus has been reached so far on different seats in Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Larkana and Tando Allahyar. However, both parties showed relaxation in continuing the consultations ahead of the general elections.

The MQM-P has clearly rejected to adjust traditional seats in Karachi’s Korangi, Central, East and West districts. The political party offered to support PML-N candidate on one provincial assembly’s seat in Karachi’s East district.

On the other hand, PML-N urged MQM-P to support its candidates in those constituencies where candidates secured 20,000 to 25,000 votes in the previous elections held in 2013 and 2018.

PML-N demanded to field its candidates in a few provincial assembly seats in Karachi and Hyderabad. However, the final decision was not taken yet.

The MQM-P and PML-N leaders would table recommendations to their top leaders. Both sides agreed on reaching consensus before Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Sindh.

Both parties have also discussed to hold negotiations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for seat adjustment, sources added.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had agreed on forming a grand alliance in Sindh.

A delegation of PML-N central leaders reached Karachi to hold talks with major opposition parties in Sindh including MQM-P, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) ahead of the general elections 2024.

After holding a meeting with MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad headquarters, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique along with MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a press conference.

Rafique thanked MQM-P leaders for welcoming the PML-N delegation. He said that the time has arrived to ensure equal distribution of resources through Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Awards and legal and constitutional protection.

He expressed hopes that the entire country would benefit from PML-N and MQM-P collaboration. He added that it is the right time to expand the scope of the charter of democracy.