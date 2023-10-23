Yes, no, maybe? Director breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s MCU debut

Hollywood director Shawn Levy of the upcoming ‘Deadpool 3’ opened up on the cameo of pop superstar Taylor Swift in his next year’s mutant blockbuster, also marking her debut in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Her soldout Eras concert tour, its recently-released documentary film as well her headlining romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are not the only topics that have been keeping American popstar Taylor Swift in the news headlines, but also her speculated debut in MCU as the sound-powered singer mutant, Dazzler, in the upcoming ‘Deadpool’ threequel.

These rumours were further fuelled by the viral pictures of Swift with the movie’s stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman when the trio attended Kelce’s NFL game together earlier this month.

Now the Emmy and BAFTA-nominated director of the film, Levy has finally addressed these rumours.

When he was asked about the singer’s potential part in the title, Levy replied in a recent interview, “No comment because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy.”

Concluding on a cryptic note, Levy added that fans ‘have to wait and see’ to know if Swift will appear in ‘Deadpool’ threequel or not.

About the Shawn Levy directorial, the superhero film marks the on-screen reunion of Hollywood A-listers Reynolds and Jackman after 14 long years. It also features Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner and Brianna Hildebrand in supporting roles.