Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynold spill details about reunion film

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh jackman shared major details of their reunion film ‘Deadpool 3’ after 14 long years.

In an outing with a foreign-based channel, Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman spoke about his character falling into the upcoming ‘Deadpool’ film following the character’s death in ‘Logan’ (2017).

He hinted that the appearance in the film will in no way alter the timeline of the MCU and the team will perhaps adopt a time-travel alternative to justify the return of Wolverine. “All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now, we can go back because it’s ‘science’,” Jackman told the outlet.

“And so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans, too,” he added.

On the other hand, Reynolds is excited for the film to see reunion of his Merc with a Mouth and Jackman’s Wolverine after years. “I’ve been asking him to do it for six straight years. It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back’,” he said.

“All we had to do was sell it to Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios co-president), which didn’t take long.”

Reynolds added, “I’m really grateful that they did it because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. So I’m really, really super excited to do this film.”

About the film, Shawn Levy, who has directed Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Free Guy’ has once again collaborated with the Hollywood star for ‘Deadpool 3’. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are also back to write the third instalment in the franchise after two successful films. ‘Deadpool 3’ will hit theatres on September 6, 2024.

