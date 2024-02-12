‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser: Wade Wilson turns into Messiah to change MCU

The long-awaited ‘Deadpool 3’ has officially been titled ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, with its first teaser unveiled at the Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday.

Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aka Deadpool and Wolverine are all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the latest Phase Five, with their upcoming reunion film, and the first official footage of the title was finally dropped at the Super Bowl event of this year.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long clip opens with the Deadpool gang celebrating the birthday of Wade Wilson [Reynolds], which was interrupted by some uninvited guests, the guys from Time Variance Authority (TVA), and within minutes, Wilson was seated across Paradox [Matthew Macfadyen], who offered him to join Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wilson hilariously responds to the offer, calling himself Messiah, the Marvel Jesus, before some classic Deadpool action follows, along with the entry of Logan aka Wolverine [Jackman].

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Jackman, Reynolds also reunites with director Shawn Levy for the upcoming film, with both of them sharing credits for the screenplay, with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

The superhero film also features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

After being delayed from the previous release slates of September and November last year, and then on May 3, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 26.

