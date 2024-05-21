Deadpool & Wolverine to break long-standing Marvel tradition

Actor Ryan Reynolds has revealed in a secret message that the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will “sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence.”

While most of Deadpool & Wolverine’s plotlines have been kept in secrets, the trailer for the movie showed that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds play lead in the movie.

The movie is set to hit theaters in July as fans anticipate the two characters face off in the Phase 5 film.

Disney released a new trailer which included a QR code hidden within that directed fans to a video posted on the personal YouTube account of Ryan Reynolds.

The video shows Reynolds going through expected things in the upcoming MCU movie including a lack of post-credits scenes.

“We’re very excited to be joining you July 26. Many of you are very excited. But we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence,” the actor said in the video.

Ryan Reynolds suggested that Deadpool & Wolverine will move away from MCU’s long-standing post-credits scene tradition.

However, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld had earlier teased that the movie’s post-credits scene is “mind-blowing.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Avengers’ “shawarma” scene was only added its official premiere based on an idea by Robert Downey Jr.