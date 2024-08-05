‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ topples Box Office records

Disney/Marvel superhero comedy ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ continued on a record-setting pace this weekend in North American theatres, clawing its way to an imposing $97 million in ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

That brings its domestic total to $395.6 million – for the eighth-best second weekend ever, Variety reported – while international ticket sales were even more impressive, at $428 million.

Buoyed by the popularity of Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), and his pal Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), the movie has already set a new record for the highest domestic gross for an R-rated feature, a distinction held since 2004 by Mel Gibson’s epic drama ‘The Passion of the Christ’ ($370 million, not inflation-adjusted).

Universal’s weather thriller ‘Twisters’ held tight in second place, taking in $22.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones play storm chasers caught in the middle of fast-converging tornadoes.

In third was Warner Bros.’ new film ‘Trap’, at $15.6 million. Analyst David A. Gross called that ‘a soft opening for an M. Night Shyamalan suspense crime thriller’, adding that reviews and audience scores have been ‘lukewarm’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxoffice PRO (@boxofficemagazine)

Josh Hartnett stars as a serial killer avoiding police while at a concert with his daughter. ‘Trap’ was largely self-financed by Shyamalan, whose 1999 blockbuster ‘The Sixth Sense’ grossed $673 million.

Slipping one spot to fourth place was Universal animation ‘Despicable Me 4’, at $11.3 million. It has now taken in a total of $314 million domestically and $386 million internationally.

And in fifth, also down one spot, was Disney’s coming-of-age animation ‘Inside Out 2’, at $6.7 million. With a domestic gross of $627 million and an overseas total of $928 million, it is now well past the $1.5 billion mark and stands as the top animated film of all time, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read: Marvel hits new milestone with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Rounding out the top 10 were:

‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ ($6 million)

‘Longlegs’ ($4.1 million)

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ ($1.4 million)

‘The Firing Squad’ ($925,000)

‘Daaru Na Peenda Hove’ ($625,000)